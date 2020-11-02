Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, began implementing the third phase of the gradual resumption of performing Umrah and visiting from Sunday for Muslims belonging to foreign countries. As per details, the Saudi Arabia government announced fresh measures for the Umrah pilgrimage, which was suspended for six months due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Radio Pakistan reported. The barricade placed around the Kaaba and the holy Black Stone will remain in its place and visitors will be prevented from touching them. Masjid al-Haram will be disinfected 10 times a day, while quarantine rooms have already been established for visitors having symptoms of COVID-19.