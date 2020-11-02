Share:

FAISALABAD - The livestock department will register 4,821 animals in the division under Katra Farba/Katra Bachao (fatten calf/save calf) scheme. Director Livestock Dr Mehmood Akhtar said on Sunday that 1,600 calves would be registered in 64 units of district Faisalabad, 1,100 in 44 units of Jhang, 925 in 37 units of Chiniot and 26 Katras would be registered in Toba Tek Singh district under Katra Farba scheme. Similarly, 730 calves would be registered in 73 units of Faisalabad, 190 in 19 units of Jhang and 250 Katras in 25 units of district Chiniot under Katra Bachao scheme. He said that livestock teams were registering calves in units comprising 10 animals under the Katra Bachao scheme in which the animals aged between one-day to thirty days had been kept and these animals would be registered for 120 days. Similarly, 25 animals are in the unit of Katra Farba scheme and these animals have the age from one day to 1.5 year and these animals will be registered for 90 days. He said that special tag numbers will be allotted to the registered animals besides providing them free medicines and treatment facilities. The farmers will also be provided stipend of Rs 6,500 for each calf under Katra Bacho scheme and Rs4,000 for each calf under Katra Farba scheme. “More information in this regard can be obtained from nearest veterinary hospital or dispensary,” he added.