Share:

British property tycoon Aneel Mussarat also suffer from a contagious disease.Two days ago community star Aneel Mussarat was diagnosed with Covid-19 positive.

He is in quarantine and working from home. Also his brother-in-law Rana Sattar has also been diagnosed Corona positive. people praying start for their good health. those suffering from this pandemic Shaafa & quick recovery, As soon as the news of Aneel Mussarat' illness spread, a large number of people became very upset and hesitant and started praying for the speedy recovery of their benefactor.

People are very much upset on Aneel Mussarat disease. Aneel musarat also appealed to all his friends to pray for his health.