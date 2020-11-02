Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apple has finally bundled all its services into a single monthly subscription.The tech giant officially launched its highly anticipated Apple One, which combines subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.Starting price is set at $14.95 for the Individual plan and there are additional tiers that add more iCloud storage and subscriptions. The forthcoming Fitness+ service will be added to Apple One’s Premier plan, along with a subscription to Apple News+. Apple One has made three different tiers available, starting with the $14.95 Individual plan that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage.

The next level up is the $19.95 Family plan, which bumps up Apple Music to a family subscription - making songs available on up to six devices - and increases iCloud storage to 200GB.The top-of-the-line $29.95 Premier plan adds subscriptions to Apple News Plus and the forthcoming Fitness+ service, and increases iCloud storage to 2TB.