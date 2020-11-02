Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Army won the National Taekwondo Championship while Pakistan Wapda finished second and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) third as the event ended in a colorful concluding ceremony held at SA Gardens on Sunday. Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan graced the concluding day as chief guest and he, along with SA Gardens CEO Sohail Afzal Malik, POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood and Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col Waseem Ahmad, distributed prizes and medals among the winners. In all 14 teams and 650 athletes took part in the championship and exhibited their prowess in different categories. After tough fights and excellent display of skills, the athletes of Pakistan Army emerged as winners with 573 points, 17 gold, 8 silver and total 27 medals. Wapda secured second with 425 points, 7 gold, 10 silver, 12 bronze and total 29 medals and PAF bagged third place with 299 points, 5 gold, 5 silver, 15 bronze and total 25 medals. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Railways and HEC finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.