Azerbaijan's army on Sunday destroyed a military convoy belonging to the Armenian army in an operation it started to save its territories from occupation.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said the movement of the Armenian army convoy in the direction of Khojavend was detected around 5 p.m. local time (1300GMT) on Oct. 31.

The Armenian army convoy was hit both with airstrikes and cannon balls and some of the vehicles were destroyed, while the Armenian military personnel neutralized, the ministry added.

A video footage of the attack was also shared with the public.

Upper Karabakh conflict

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Four UN Security Council resolutions and two from the UN General Assembly, as well as international organizations, demand the "immediate complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces" from the occupied Azerbaijani territory.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – has been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

A cease-fire, however, was agreed to in 1994.

World powers, including Russia, France, and the US, have called for a sustainable cease-fire. Turkey, meanwhile, has supported Baku's right to self-defense and demanded the withdrawal of Armenia's occupying forces.