LAHORE - The customs authorities foiled a smuggling bid to smuggle electronic items worth Rs3.4 million at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Sunday. DC Customs, Saqib Warraich said that 23 iPhones, four Ipads, three Sony cameras, and one wireless set were recovered from a bag sent from Dubai to Lahore. The smuggled electronic items were to be dispatched to Islamabad from Lahore Airport’s domestic departure, DC Customs added. The smuggled items were taken into custody while the airlines were directed to check the bags at the Lahore airport before dispatching them. During last month, in a separate action, Customs authorities had recovered smuggled clothes worth millions of rupees in Karachi. The customs preventive anti-smuggling organization in raids in Karachi recovered non-duty paid clothes of 45000kg. The raids were conducted at godowns situated in Lyari, Metha Dar, and Mandir Wali Gali. The value of recovered clothes is said to be Rs120 million.