KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday sharing coronavirus situation report with the media said that four more patients had died lifting the death toll to 2,631 and 480 new cases emerged when 11,313 tests were conducted raising the tally to 146,331.

He said that four more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,631 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. The CM said that 11,313 tests were conducted against which 480 new cases emerged that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,654,763 samples had been tested which diagnosed 146,331 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,779 patients had recovered, including 110 overnight. Mr Shah said that currently 4,921 patients were under treatment, of them 4,675 were in home isolation, one in isolation centre and 245 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 186 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators. Out of 480 new cases, 367 belonged to Karachi, including 168 to East, 104 to South, 34 to Central, 30 to Korangi, 16 to Malir and 15 to West. Hyderabad has 25 cases, Mirpurkhas 12, Khairpur, Dadu and Ghotki six each, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, and Jamshoro four each, Thatta three, Umerkot, Matiari, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad khan two each, Larkana and Sanghar one each.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to wash hands frequently, wear masks, and avoid hand shake and observe social distancing. A nationwide report reveals that Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 6,823.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 977 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 333,970. Around 27,655 samples were tested during the last 24 hours across the country. There are a total of 12,592 active cases of the coronavirus as 314,555 patients have so far recuperated from the disease. Thus far, Sindh has reported 146,331 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 104,271 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 39,564, Balochistan 15,920, Islamabad 19,970, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 4,261 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 4,133.