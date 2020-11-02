Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 has taken away 5 more lives in the province while 255 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of coronavirus cases had reached 104,271 in the province with the total deaths of 2,362 were registered while the recovery stood at 97,456.

The P&SHD confirmed that 111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 41 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal, 4 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 13 in Gujrat, 5 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 44 in Multan, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 7 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Khanewal, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara and 5 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,586,926 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

No plan to close schools

for now: Murad Raas

No plan to close schools for now despite a slight increase in coronavirus numbers, clarified Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Sunday.

Raas said that the Punjab government was not keeping a close eye on coronavirus cases in the province’s schools.

He said that random testing was being conducted and a slight increase in numbers has been observed.

“Situation is being analysed on daily basis. There is no plan to close schools as of right now. Please follow SOPs,” he tweeted.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been surging for the past few weeks. On Thursday, the country reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day - its highest total since July 29.

Federal Minister of Planning Asad Umar had expressed concerns on the rising positivity rate. He had said that what happens next depends on how much people adapt to the coronavirus lifestyle and follow the SOPs.

“We are not careful like we aren’t in the past few weeks, then we have India and Iran as examples of the havoc the virus can create,” he had warned while speaking to reporters.