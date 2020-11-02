Share:

ISLAMABAD - Urban Innovation in partnership with Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, ICT Administration, Islamabad Traffic Police, Islamabad Cycling Association, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, PK Urban Platform, and others organised Cycling Sunday on Sunday. Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza graced the cycling event.

The aim of organising the event was to promote alternative mobility in cities. Cycling started at 7th Avenue Metro Station and culminated at D-Chowk Signal from 1pm till 4pm. Participants were also allowed to bike or walk along.