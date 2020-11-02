Share:

The death toll in Turkey from Friday's magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Aegean Sea has risen to 76, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said early Monday.

Some 1,044 aftershocks have hit the area since then, 43 of them above magnitude 4, AFAD said.

It added that 962 people were injured, with 743 of them discharged from hospitals and 219 people still under treatment.

So far, 1,864 tents have been installed, with 2,038 currently being set up.

Temporary accommodation has been established to meet the urgent need for shelter in the city of Izmir, with 3,545 tents, 57 general purpose tents, 24,382 blankets, 13,280 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,657 kitchen sets and four showers and toilet containers shipped to the zone, AFAD noted.

The latest figures come after a 14-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble early Monday, 58 hours after the earthquake jolted Izmir.

So far, AFAD has rescued 105 people from the debris as search and rescue activities continue.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.