ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for water storage, power generation, increasing viability of Tarbella Dam, creating job opportunities and further strengthening economy.

The Prime Minister stated this while visiting construction site of the dame in Gilgit-Baltistan to review the ongoing work on the dam site and talked to the workers.

According to PM media office, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the pace and standard of the construction work and said that it will expedite economic activities in the area.

Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen (retired) Muzammil Hussain briefed the prime minister about the ongoing construction work on the site. During his visit, the prime minister also interacted with the workers and expressed satisfaction on the pace of work and its standard.