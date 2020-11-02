Share:

MULTAN - The district administration has taken serious notice of the violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus at marriage halls.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Aabida Fareed went round different marriage halls on Saturday night and issued instructions for proper adherence to SOPs in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. She instructed owners of marriage halls and shopkeepers to close their businesses by recommended time 10pm; otherwise stern action would be initiated against them.

She said panaflexes, inscribed with guidelines as how to prevent spread of coronavirus, should be hoisted at the top of marriage halls so that these could be visible to all and sundry. Similarly, marriage halls’ administration should have thermal scanners and face masks with them. “If the management notices any guest without a facemask, then it should take strict action,” she directed.

She also issued warning to the administration of two marriage halls, Shah Jehan and Noor Mahal on the occasion. It is worth pointing out here that all the marriage halls were instructed to submit affidavits to ensure strict adherence to the coronavirus-related SOPs.