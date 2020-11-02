Share:

MITHI - As many as eight houses were burnt to ashes leaving some inhabitants injured when fire erupted in a village Mubarik Rind, Chachro of Tharparkar district on Sunday. According to details, suddenly the fire erupted in Mubarak Rind village of Chachro taluka, resultantly eight houses were set ablase. The villagers started rescue and relief activity by their own. Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the incident and injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The houses of Loto bheel, Foto Bheel, Esro bheel and others were completely damaged.