ISLAMABAD - Aliya Agha the famous Yogi from Islamabad hosted the launch of the ‘New Me’programme at N-Gents in Lahore. New Me is an ultimate guide for well-being and inner joy designed by Aliya Agha.She is certified as Master Yoga Teacher, 1000 hr Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) and registered with Yoga Alliance International, India.Having strong academic background, she spent extensive time acquiring knowledge on ancient philosophy of yoga and its application in its purest form. Aliya brings depth to practice sessions with acquired competence in alignment, anatomy and physiology. Her sequences are inspiring for health and wellness practice. There are special practices for individuals with physical conditions and inflexibility.