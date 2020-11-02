Share:

In a reshuffle of the Punjab cabinet, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan has been removed as the provincial information minister, according to a notification issued by the Punjab government.

Meanwhile, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who previously served as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, has been appointed as special assistant on information to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chohan will now only hold the portfolio of the Punjab colonies minister. According to media reports, the notification said that Chohan will remain the minister for colonies, while Punjab's information department will also be headed by Awan. The other two ministers removed by the provincial government are Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, who was the minister for cooperatives, and Zawar Hussain Warraich, the minister for prisons.

This is the second time that the minister has been removed from his portfolio after the Punjab government reappointed Chohan as the provincial information minister in 2019. He had to resign as the information minister in March over his anti-Hindu remarks. The PTI lawmaker had come under severe criticism after a video of him making the remarks had gone viral on social media.