Share:

PESHAWAR - After entire renovation, the Frontier Corps (FC) has formally handed over the administration of Government Girls Degree College, Wana to the district administration, which is ready to hold classes of FA, FSc and BA.

This educational institution was one of the worst affected buildings during anti-state activities, because of which the girls of this region couldn’t have access to the basic right of education. Like many other such initiatives in the region, FC took charge of that damaged structure in early 2020 and the college building is now ready to initially hold 3 sections of FA, FSC, and one of BA.

In a simple but graceful inaugural ceremony, IG FC South handed over the administration of the college to the Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division that will manage its operations. Director Higher Education Department KP, DC South Waziristan Division, college faculty, Maliks and Mushraans of the area witnessed the ceremony.

While talking to the ceremony, IG FC South said, “Our religion has prioritized education beyond gender and no society can prevail until it gives equal educational opportunity to the women. I feel proud to lead a change for our women in this region.”

In his speech Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division said, “We are extremely thankful to the FC for revamping the vital educational institution. It is, indeed, a leap forward towards improving education for neglected segments of society and for viable social prosperity in the region.”

The guests were informed that services of a learned educationist as principal of the college along with 10 subject Lady Specialists have been acquired.