LAHORE - Four new confirmed and 564 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours. Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Sunday that 3 confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while one case was reported in Attock.

All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

Since January to uptil now, 147 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the province, of whom 138 patients were discharged after recovery and currently 9 patients of dengue virus were under treatment. This year, no death due to dengue was reported as a result of effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 1,131 places during the last seven days. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

Dialysis machine installed at

Lahore General Hospital ICU

A hemodialysis machine has been installed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the first time.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar inaugurated the installation of the machine on Sunday.

Prof Al-freed said the LGH had become the first hospital in the public sector to provide maximum medical and diagnostic facilities to patients as per rules and regulations of Pakistan Nursing Council. He said that 1,387 staff nurses and 124 head nurses were deployed at the hospital for better care of patients.