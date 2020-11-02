Share:

LAHORE - Former Punjab governor and president Sculptures Art Foundation of Pakistan (SAFPAK) Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool inaugurated a four-day sculpture exhibition at Hamail Art Gallery, Gulberg, here on Sunday.

Talking to the media after the ceremony, he said that Lahore is known as the hub of cultural and fine arts activities from old times, as our artists, poets, writers are very talented people. He urged the corporate sector to fulfill their socioeconomic responsibilities by encouraging sculptors and other artists.

Khalid Maqbool stressed that artists should promote soft image of Pakistan through their works.

At the exhibition, more than 250 articles of 50 sculptors from across the country have been displayed which included sculptures of humans, animals, models of buildings, handicrafts, etc.

The ex-governor said that artists are a sensitive segment of society and they express their sentiments, feelings through their artworks besides highlighting the issues, problems faced by society and depict the beauty of nature through their artistic skills in the shape of their works.

Mansoor Zubari, chairman SAFPAK, said that wood, stone, fiber, plastic, silicone and different metals have been used to curve sculptures, models and handicrafts.

A large number of fine arts lovers and artists and Mohammad Jamil Hamail was also present at the ceremony.