Share:

LAHORE - Brilliant batting display of Abdul Ghaffar helped City Gymkhana topple Prince Club by 8 wickets. Batting first, Prince Club were all out for 169 in 35 overs. Usama Mazhar scored 45, Ammar Tariq 34. Shahroz Khan bagged 4/39. City Gymkhana chased the target in 16 overs losing just 2 wickets. Ahmad Jutt made 65 and Abdul Ghaffar unbeaten 65. In another match Apollo Club routed Young Lucky Star Club by 5 wickets.

Young Lucky Star Club scored 191/8 in 35 overs which Apollo Club achieved in 25.3 overs losing just 5 wickets. M Saleem (3-28 & 45*) was declared man of the match.