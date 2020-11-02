Share:

ISLAMABAD - Hadid offered a small peek at her and beau Zayn Malik’s little girl in new Halloween snapshots.Hadid, 25, smiled down at her pride and joy while former One Direction bandmember Zayn cradled her in his arms.In the Instagram Story snapshot Gigi decided to cover her baby’s face and hand with GIFs for her own privacy.In a silly move, the tiny one had an image of the Incredible Hulk hiding her face while a clenched Hulk fist masked her hand.It didn’t seem like there was a complete theme for the family.

IMG-repped model Gigi - who gave birth in late September - looked stellar as she donned a futuristic costume which fit like a second skin.

Meanwhile, dad Zayn dressed like a Harry Potter character from the House Of Slytherin.

It seems like the new family was loving their bonding time together.And Gigi’s been full of gratitude for her friends and family’s support and ‘generous gifts.’