LAHORE - On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab government has announced to hold Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchari once again across the province from November 2 for changing centuries-old style of governance. The Chief Minister said that revenue related issues of thousands of citizens would be resolved on the spot. Concerned officers will remain present in Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchari from 10 am to 3 pm.

Revenue related matters of the people across the province will be dealt under one roof which will help to resolve complaints related to revenue at the earliest. Services correction in record, issuance of Fard, Entry of transfer deeds, Registry, Income Certificate, Inspection Record, Issuance of Domicile and other matters relating to Revenue will be resolved in Revenue Awami Khidmat Katchari. Deputy Commissioner, District Collector, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Tehsildar, Sub-Registrar, Lawyer, Patwari and staff of Land Record Center will be present in the Public Service Courts. He said that public service is the PTI government’s mission.