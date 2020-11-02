Share:

Lahore - Haleeb Foods (HFL) has always been on the forefront when it comes to health and well-being of its employees in particular and community in general. This year again, Haleeb Foods joins hands with Pink Ribbon to organize an awareness session for its female workforce. An engagement activity was held at the HFL Head Office Lahore, which was attended by the female employees of the group companies based at Lahore. The prime objective behind this activity was to raise awareness about breast cancer and importance of early detection. Expanding the horizon this year in addition to breast cancer awareness, females in attendance were also encouraged to look after their health in general. Healthy mothers continue to be valuable members of the society in all their characters and relations. Shying away from any potential concern does not help and instead seeking help on the onset goes a long way.

Commenting on this initiative, Syed Mazher Iqbal, CEO HFL stated that, “This session comes as a part of our continuous efforts to promote awareness amongst our female staff, leading to a culture of health and safety consciousness. HFL believe in putting all its efforts in uplifting the community by way of healthy and happy workforce. Health and well-being both physical and mental goes hand in hand.”