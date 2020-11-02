Share:

MURREE - Imperial Builders are restoring the heritage building of Cecil Hotel in Murree, which dates back to the British Era to its past glory, in collaboration with Hashoo Group who will manage the hotel.

Hashoo Group is the owner and operator of Pearl-Continental Hotels, Marriott Hotels, and Hotel One in Pakistan, whereas Imperial Builders are recognised in the construction industry for completing outstanding structures around Pakistan. In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Hashoo Group and Imperial Builders at Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi on Monday, 26th October 2020.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote tourism in Pakistan, we are delighted to collaborate with Imperial Builders to restore and manage this historical, prestigious hotel,” expressed Mr. Murtaza Hashwani - Hashoo Group Deputy Chairman and CEO, at the MoU signing ceremony. “It makes us immensely proud to partner with Hashoo Group for restoring the historical Cecil Hotel, and developing it to modern-day construction standards, to welcome travellers and tourists to this area,” expressed Mr. Hunaid Hussain Lakhani - Imperial Builders CEO. Cecil Hotel, dating back to 1851, is one of the oldest hotels in Pakistan, and has a rich history almost as old as the discovery of the region. Located in the scenic surroundings of The Murree Hills, this hotel has always been the favourite of millions for decades.

The historical hotel building is now being completely restored to its former glory, and will be operated as a luxury Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel. In addition to the PC hotel, Imperial Builders will also be constructing an additional, contemporary Hotel One close by, with the first wing due for completion in spring 2021. This dual branding development is the first of its kind in Pakistan, and will ensure that travellers from all walks of life can find accommodation according to their affordability and taste. The final facilities will also include unique tree houses so that guests may have one of a kind stay experience.

This private sector investment in Murree district will not only provide excellent, first-class tourism and resort services in the area, but also boost the local employment and add value to the domestic tourism infrastructure of the country.