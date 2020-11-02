Share:

ISLAMABAD - She may have missed out on hosting her headline-making annual Halloween party this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Heidi Klum has unveiled an even more impressive production.

The German supermodel, 47, took to her Instagram account recently to share five-and-a-half-minute film Heidi Does Halloween, featuring her children – Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 11 – as zombies.Of course, with the Making The Cut star being known for her full-on commitment to Halloween costumes, she is seen donning a series of clever disguises in a bid to outrun her offspring – while also poking fun at herself.The film starts with the family, including Heidi’s husband Tom Kauliz, 31, enjoying a sausage breakfast together, after which she decides it’s time to dress her children up in costumes at home, given the limits of lockdown.And, as a nod to the supermarket madness that ensued across the globe in the earlier part of 2020, the star runs to a large closet filled to the brim with toilet paper that she says she bought in March.

The star is seen wincing and shifting around on the toilet seat while loudly relieving herself, only to soon realise that she has run out of tissue in her bathroom.