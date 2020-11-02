Share:

LAHORE - Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Sunday demolished four illegal under-construction buildings in different areas of the provincial capital. These under-construction commercial buildings were demolished due to non approved designs by the department concerned, said a MCL spokesperson.

The special squad of Ravi zone under the supervision of Metropolitan Officer, Zubair Ahmed Watto conducted the operation and demolished three illegal godowns in the Sagiyan area and one in Shahdara.

DC reviews Sahulat Bazaar arrangements

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Sunday visited Sahulat Bazaar Gulshan-e-Ravi and reviewed arrangements made by the district administration to facilitate people.

He directed the staff to ensure proper display of rate lists on every shop or stall set up in the bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner also imposed Rs.70,000 fine on several shopkeepers over non observing coronavirus SOPs and not displaying price lists. He inspected the price and quality of the vegetables, fruits and other daily commodities.

Mudassar Riaz said that providing best facilities to the masses was the top priority of the district administration and department had made all out efforts in this regard. Assistant Commissioner (City) Tabraiz Marri was also accompanied him during the visit.

Aleem congratulates office-bearers of PBA

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday felicitated the newly elected officer bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA). In his felicitation message issued here, he said that role of media was of utmost importance.

He hoped that newly elected office bearers would keep playing their role for solving the problems of media industry.

All possible support would be provided to the PBA, he added.