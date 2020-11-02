Share:

ISLAMABAD - In connection with the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organise two-day International Iqbal Conference on November 9th and 10th.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest.

According to an official, Parliamentary Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division will also participate in conference to share her thoughts about Poet of East.

Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif, Khalid Masood, Dr Basera Ambreen, Dr Rauf Bareekh, Dr Saeeda Tahir, Dr Aena Sawarwa, Dr Ibraheem Muhammad Ibraheem, Dr Ali Beyat, and Dr Asman Belan from Turkey would also participate.

He said that eminent scholars from all over the Pakistan and abroad will express their views at this conference.

From Allama Iqbal’s family, Justice (Retd) Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference. The conference would shed light on contributions of Poet of East to Urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan.