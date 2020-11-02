Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 80,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 46,500 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1525.27 feet, which was 139.27 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 28,400 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1208.50 feet, which was 168.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,200 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 59,100, 37,800 and 8,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 4,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.