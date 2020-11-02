Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Punjab government to bring the smog situation in the province under control. A smog commission constituted back in 2018 offered some solutions to the persistent winter smog. But ever since then, the government has done very little to limit the problem.

For the past few years, smog has been making life miserable for the residents of Lahore. At times, the air quality is so poor, breathing becomes impossible in the open. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the province, especially Lahore, keeps declining. Hopefully, the commissioners would show some concern after the LHC showed its displeasure over the worsening environmental situation. There is no excuse that the officials can make.

The issue and its causes have already been identified by the smog commission. The report of the thirteen-member commission also has important suggestions on reducing smog. The only real issue is the lethargy of the provincial government. The moment it decides to implement the commission’s recommendations, we will see a visible improvement in the air quality of the province.

It is important to keep in mind that smog is not just a low visibility experience. The phenomenon has worsened over the years. These pollutants make the environment so toxic that human eyes feel irritation and breathing becomes a nuisance. Unfortunately, the authorities do not want to study the long-term impacts of the problem on public health and the overall environment. This menace is not going anywhere unless the provincial authorities implement the environmental laws and the 2018 smog commission’s recommendations together to limit the problem.