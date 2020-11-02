Share:

ISLAMABAD - The wives and girlfriends of Hollywood’s hottest male stars can breathe a sigh of relief.Lily James’s next screen role involves no romantic interest.The 31yearold English actress will play Peggy Jo Tallas, a Texan outlaw who held up a string of banks in the 1990s – dressed as a man.But while the armed robber was no stranger to adrenaline, her love life – unlike Miss James’s – was apparently non-existent.Ms. James, who dated The Crown star Matt Smith from 2014 until 2019, has raised eyebrows by forging close friendships with two of her co-stars in recent productions.She featured in a number of steamy embraces with The Social Network star Armie Hammer in the recent Netflix adaptation of Daphne Du Maurier’s Rebecca – but it was their off-camera chemistry that prompted gossip on the set that they had become an item. Mr. Hammer split from his wife this summer.

Then, three weeks ago, Ms. James was seen in Rome canoodling with married actor Dominic West – her co-star in the BBC drama The Pursuit Of Love.

Ms. James’s forthcoming movie, Peggy Jo, has been described as ‘Bonnie but without the Clyde’ and will be filmed early next year on location in Texas and the southern United States.