Share:

KARACHI - The officials of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) took custody of an arrested man allegedly involved in an attack on a prayer leader Mufti Abdullah in Karachi’s Jamshed Town on Sunday.

The imam of a local mosque had been attacked by unidentified assailants in Karachi on Saturday while one of the attackers was allegedly caught by local residents and handed him over to the police.

The CTD took custody of the suspected attacker on Sunday to investigate into the incident.

Police officials told media that the suspect was being interrogated into different aspects including information about his accomplices. Investigators found contradictions in his initial statement and evidence collected from the crime scene, they added.

They said that investigators found no evidence of resistance by the injured cleric against the alleged dacoity incident. The mobile phone record of the suspect is being collected and all persons will be included in the probe from which he remained in contact before the incident. Police said that the department also contacted the family of the wounded cleric to register a case; however, a complaint would be lodged on behalf of the state if the family refused to file it.