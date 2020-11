Share:

SIALKOT - A man stabbed his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Jhatokey village of Pasrur tehsil on Sunday. According to police, Naheed Ahmed, after an altercation, killed his wife Shagufta Bibi with a sharp-edged weapon. The police have shifted the body to THQ hospital Pasrur for autopsy. On the report of victim’s mother, Phalora police have registered a case against the accused after arresting him.