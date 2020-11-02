Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi Sunday enjoyed journey by the Orange Line Metro Train along with a delegation of overseas Pakistanis here.

The minister reviewed the train operation arrangements and directed the administration to further improve cleanliness conditions. While talking to the passengers, the minister said that Metro train was a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship. He said that with the completion of Lahore Orange Line Train project, international standard transport facilities had been made available to Lahorites. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was continuously struggling to provide quality, honorable and environment-friendly transport facilities to people. The minister added that more than 4,000 people got employment at the Orange Line Metro Train project. The project would help decrease traffic pressure in Lahore and environment pollution would be significantly reduced gradually.

He said that all possible resources would be provided to ensure the best possible transport, education and health facilities to the people of the province. He said that the OLMT project was an environment-friendly project under the green vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The passengers expressed pleasure over provision of modern transport facilities in the city.