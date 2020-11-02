Share:

Accountability court on Monday has decided to indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and others in money laundering case on November 11.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz were taken to the court in an armored vehicle.

During the hearing, the judge asked about the representative of home secretary over which, the prosecutor said that no one has appeared from the side of home secretary so far.

Subsequently, the judge has adjourned the hearing till November 11.