Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday expressed government’s resolve to take the country forward by foiling enemies’ designs of targeting Pakistan’s security agencies and the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference, he said opposition is pursuing a path of maligning Pakistan’s institutions of justice and security and portraying a corrupt leader as the champion of democracy. The Minister expressed concern that some people are giving priority to their personal interest over national interests.

He said international forces are out to target Pakistan’s institutions under India’s great game plan to destabilize Pakistan and unfortunately the opposition is carrying forward this narrative. Murad Saeed said that the incidents of terrorism, IEDs explosions and smuggling have massively reduced in Pakistan as a result of fencing along the Pak-Afghan border as the move has foiled enemies’ designs and secured country. Commenting on PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq’s statement in the Parliament, Murad Saeed said that the no one from the opposition has yet condemned it.

He said it is regrettable that opposition is making nation’s victory of downing Indian planes and capturing one of the pilots Abhinandan, controversial. He said entire world witnessed Indian arrogance biting the dust with its falling fighter jets. He said the time has come when the nation should decide whether it will stand by the side of those who serve the country or with those, who carry forward enemy’s narrative.

Opposition parties’ nexus with anti-Pakistan lobby advancing India’s ‘Greater Game Plan’ to destabilise the country for personal gains, he said. “They (opposition) have been meeting with the anti-Pakistan lobbyists, comprising Israelis and Indians, under their Greater Game Plan on a two-point agenda. Opposition wants National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to protect their ill-gotten money, while external powers want to destabilise Pakistan through different tactics,” he said.

Murad Saeed also played video statements of opposition parties’ leadership and Indian establishment officials on screens of Pakistan Information Department, proving their nexus under the ‘Greater Game Plan.’ “Have you met the Indian lobbyists,” the minister repeated the question he put before the opposition parties in his last Sunday’s news conference.

He said he did not receive answer of this question and the reply was still awaited. Explaining the two-point agenda under the ‘Greater Game Plan’, he asserted that the opposition parties had agreed with the Indo-Israel establishments to target Pakistan’s judicial and security institutions in exchange of projecting Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N)’s absconding leader Nawaz Sharif as a ‘champion of democracy’ in the country, besides protecting their financial corruption.

Murad Saeed said he had exposed the opposition’s sinister designs prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s public meeting in Balochistan and “You have seen that their leadership have advanced the same agenda by raising the slogan of ‘Independent Balochistan’ there.” He said the PDM’s public meeting in Balochistan raised a few questions including whether the slogan was a persuasion of the greater game plan and why did the PDM leadership not deny the demand.