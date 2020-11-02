Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zimbabwe Cricket Board (ZCB) Chairman Tavenga Mukuhlani has said that Pakistan’s efforts have started bearing fruit with the revival of international cricket in the country.

“The world must understand that Pakistan has done everything possible within its capacity to make sure that international cricket comes back to the country. Our role is to complement the efforts that Pakistan is making in getting the international cricket back to the country,” he said during a press conference here at Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

He recalled when he visited Pakistan in 2007, the arrangements were excellent. “Then I came here to watch the first Pakistan Super League (PSL) final, the arrangement were excellent. When I came in 2015, 2016, I actually came with a very high ranking official from the government of Zimbabwe. I traveled with the minister to Pakistan, and he was very satisfied with what he has seen. “And we are here again here. Our team had been here in 2015. We have been into Pakistan with or without issues, we have been very satisfied with that arrangements that PCB has put in place at all times when they host us.

“We share a long and rich history between the two countries, not only in cricket, but even between our governments. There’s cooperation in various areas, but most importantly, in the area of cricket. It’s very important that the world of cricket understands the need to bring back international cricket to Pakistan, which is a very important member of the family of nations in so far as cricket is concerned.

We believe that the situation in Pakistan can only improve by having cricket played here. So we are here first and foremost to show solidarity to our brothers and for the good of world cricket as a nation. “So this is perfect for us to have our boys come out here and play with their counterparts. We feel at home and we are very delighted and comfortable here. The bio-secure bubble was very well maintained. It is important that every possible support is given to Pakistan in whatever form and shape it can come from.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that all major cricketing nations will visit Pakistan in next three years. He said he is pleased that ZCB chairman is here. “We have a very old relationship with Zimbabwe.

“So you can see, we’ve had a strong and a very good relationship, one of mutual respect. And we work well together for the betterment of cricket around the world. Zimbabwe has got huge potential. There was a time when they were beating us quite easily, two or three times. We’ve lost matches to them and other countries have, too. And I’m very hopeful that Zimbabwe will come back to the same level with the leadership that the board has.”

Speaking about the international tours, Mani said: “We’ve got two important tours coming up in 2021 and 2022 with Australia first and then England. So the messages that go through these tours is very powerful. “We are very grateful to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for sending their full teams.

“There can’t be a more powerful message that each one of them has said that they are very comfortable with the security arrangements and how well they are being handled here. Obviously for Pakistan, the main thing is that cricket is taking place in Pakistan,” he added.

Mani said the South African security team is arriving in Pakistan on Monday and they would be in isolation for one or two days. “They will then go from Islamabad to Lahore for a visit to Karachi,” he said. “We were looking forward to touring Zimbabwe. Our boys always enjoy being there. I’ve been to Zimbabwe three times and I’ve always enjoyed my visits there.”