Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to undertake joint efforts for promotion of cooperation in the field of information technology.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Minister for Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha. Both the Ministers especially deliberated on cooperation in the digital field.

KSA Government opens Media Accreditation for G20 Leaders summit 2020

Saudi Arabia Government has announced that it is honored to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2020. The Saudi G20 Presidency looks forward to supporting the world's media to cover this historic event.

For media wishing to participate in the Leaders' Summit media activations, accreditation is essential.

Accreditation is now open for the G20 Leaders' Summit. For Virtual Attendance, please apply for accreditation here. Email can be sent to : G20MediaAccreditation@saudisecretariat.gov.sa