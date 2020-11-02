Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan wants peace with India, but New Delhi has been escalating tensions through massive violations of the ceasefire along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, Pakistan has told the world.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told The Nation here on Sunday that Pakistan was exposing the real face of India across the world. “Our policy is ‘peace with all the neighbours’ but India always comes up with actions that only spoil our efforts,” he said.

Chaudhri said Pakistan had briefed the United Nations and the influential countries, including the United States, about the naked Indian aggression. “How can we imagine peace with the continuing bloodshed in Kashmir and ceasefire violations? India has to give up this attitude,” he stressed.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had been consistently highlighting the threats posed to strategic stability in South Asia as a result of provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India.

“India’s massive acquisition of armaments and expansion of its nuclear forces, including introduction of new destabilizing weapon systems, are developments with serious repercussions for peace and stability in South Asia,” he opined.

The FO spokesman said that the developments clearly negated the argument that India’s mainstreaming in the international export control regimes will further the non-proliferation objectives of these regimes.

Chaudhri said Pakistan “categorically rejected the Indian government’s illegal amendments in land ownership laws in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, promulgated under “J&K Re-organisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.”

He said that this highly condemnable action by India was yet another clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India as well as international law.

Chaudhri said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, and subsequent measures, particularly the domicile law and now the land ownership laws, were aimed at changing the demographic structure of IIOJK to convert the Kashmiris into a minority in their own land.

The spokesperson said the United Nations and the international community must take immediate action to stop India from changing the demography and distinct identity of IIOJK and facilitate resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The continued crackdown against minorities, human rights organizations, media, and independent voices in India and IIOJK is a matter of grave concern, he added.

Pakistan had earlier categorically rejected the Indian Prime Minister’s insinuation of Pakistan’s involvement in the Pulwama attack by alluding to remarks made by a Minister in the National Assembly.

“This is a brazen attempt to twist the remarks of the Federal Minister, who was referring to the befitting response given by the Pakistan Armed Forces in broad day-light to India’s ill-conceived misadventure of 26 February 2019, in violation of the UN Charter and international law,” said a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

It added: “Pakistan firmly believes that the biggest beneficiary of the February 2019 Pulwama attack was the BJP government, as it resulted in BJP’s landslide victory in Lok Sabha elections following their virulent anti-Pakistan electoral campaign. On the other hand, to this day, India has failed to provide any credible evidence of Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the Pulwama attack.”