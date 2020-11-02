Share:

LAHORE - Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya excelled in the 2nd Hi Tech Ladies Golf Tournament, which concluded here at Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday. Tournament Director Minaa Zainab had segmented the ladies categories in a way that they compete against each other on a level playing basis. Eligibility for participation and competing in this exclusive event for ladies fell in three categories. Gold category was for lady golfers playing to a handicap of 0 to 15. Silver category was for handicappers in the range of 16 to 24 and Bronze category was reserved for competitors having handicaps between 25 to 34.

Parkha’s score of gross 75 fetched her title. Suniya Osama of Garrison, four handicapper, finished runner-up in gross segment of handicap zero to 15.

In handicap 16-24, Shahzadi Gulfam won the first gross, Aisha Moazzam second and Momina Tarrar third. In handicap 25-36, Rabia Tiwana grabbed the first gross while Maimoona Azam and Gulfareen Waheed finished second and third gross respectively.

In the net section, Ana James Gill (Royal Palm) won the first net and Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) picked up second net. In other categories, Abbeda Salam bagged the first net, Shaheen Bano Hamdai second and Shaheen Irfan third net while Minaa Zainab earned first position, Brig Nasira Shaheen second and Uzma Khursheed third net. At the conclusion of the event, the performing ladies were honored and awarded prizes by Justice Abid Aziz, Lt Gen (r) M Tariq, Dr Arshed and Col Jameel Khalid in the presence of participating lady golfers.