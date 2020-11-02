Share:

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is a liar who is playing

politics of corruption and during his 2 years in power corruption has increased. He had promised to end corruption in 90 days and now says that he cannot end corruption with a switch button.

Addressing a corner meeting in connection with the elections 2020 in Gilgit Baltistan on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto said that his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ended FCR and rajgiri system from GB. His mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto introduced democracy and allowed political parties to work in GB. His father President Zardari gave identity to the people of GB, gave assembly, governor and chief minister to GB. Now PPP wants to give the people of GB their own province, right to rue, right to choose PM of Pakistan and right to property.

Chairman PPP said that this is not only an election but a referendum on the rights of people of GB. On 15th November we will win and will get the rights of the people. He said that these demands of the people of GB were already included in the manifesto of 2018 of the party. PPP had given subsidy to the people of GB in food items, clothes and petrol. Now Imran Khan wants to snatch this subsidy from the people of GB. We will not allow the puppet prime minister to snatch these rights of the people and at the same time we will not let him hide his corruption and loot.

He asked the prime minister that why did he not come to GB in the last two years and suddenly felt to come here during election time. He asked Imran Khan that what he did for the people of GB during his government. Chairman PPP said that Imran Khan had a fright when he saw thousands of people from Khaplu to Ghizar corner meetings of PPP. He did not know that the people of GB are people of honor and loyalty and are with the party of martyrs. Imran Khan has a gall to ask for votes from these honorable and loyal people, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan is a hypocrite and since he has come to power there has been an increase in hunger, price hike, poverty and unemployment. On 15th November the people of GB will get rid of Imran Khan. He asked people to provide him an opportunity to serve them as they had given to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.