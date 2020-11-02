Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday summoned a National Coordination Committee meeting tomorrow to discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Sources told Geo News that the premier will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation.

The development comes hours after Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government was deliberating over additional measures to contain the rising spread of coronavirus in the population.

Taking to Twitter, Umar said the NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of COVID-19.

"Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow," he continued. "Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity."