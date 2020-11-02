Share:

LARKANA - Umme Rubab Chandio, who is pursuing the case of her slain family members, on Sunday reached to the mausoleum of Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux.

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the remit of Faridabad police station in Mehar taluka of Dadu district.

The police closed the door of Bhutto’s mausoleum, which was final resting place of former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, her father and another former PM Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and her two brothers Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto.

The gate of the mausoleum was closed after apprehensions about any unpleasant incident at the place, officials said.

Local administration has also deployed a large contingent of police at the place to maintain law and order.

Advocate Umme Rubab had earlier announced to stage a sit-in at the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Recently Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had apologised to Umme Rubab Chandio over the failure of police in arresting absconders allegedly involved in the murder of her three family members.

Talking to media after the meeting with the IG Sindh, she said that the police had failed to arrest absconding culprits allegedly involved in the triple murder during the last three years.

“IG Sindh has assured me that the police will soon arrest the culprits,” she said and hoped that the assurances from the top cop would materialise soon and those behind the heinous act would be put behind bars.

She had earlier said that her father, uncle and grandfather were gunned down by two former PPP MPAs and demanded the arrest of the murderers, who she claimed were enjoying police protection because of political influence.