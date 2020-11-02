Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized the need of setting up an integrated government database to enhance the efficiency of public sector organizations.

He expressed the hope that the e-governance platform would allow the government organizations to deliver next-generation public services.

The president stated this while chairing a meeting of Sub-Committee on Emerging Technologies on e-governance here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Siddiqui and senior officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Highlighting the importance of e-governance, the president said it would facilitate citizens, ease businesses, expand the formal economy, boost IT industry and provide the transparent, accountable and efficient government.

He underscored the need of promoting e-governance so as to make Pakistan the frontrunner in good-governance through modern IT solutions.