Swat - District Public Prosecutor (DPP) Swat Saeed Naeem Khan has said that coordination between police and prosecutors will bring a positive change in working and ensure justice in society.

“Police is required to coordinate with the prosecution attorney before registering a case against accused to have better understanding of the case,” said the DPP while addressing a monthly meeting police investigation officers and public prosecutors at the DPP office here yesterday.

Highlighting the importance of prosecutors’ role during trials, Saeed Khan said that police should have sufficient knowledge about sections of Pakistan Panel Code before imposing the same against accused in order to ensure suitable laws are imposed.

For the said purpose, public prosecutors are deputed and the police should get legal opinion prior to lodging sections during investigation, he asserted.

The DPP further said that they don’t have any personal interest but police and prosecution department have only intention during the trial that if anyone has violated the law, should be punished through legal sections of Pakistan Panel Code.

The DPP informed all investigation police officers to first consult with the prosecution for legal advice prior to taking a legal action.

The joint role of both the institutions will ensure supremacy of law in the society.

and those who violate the law will be brought to justice and legal relief will be extended to victims.