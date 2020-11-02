Share:

For the first time since July of this year, Pakistan reported 1078 cases in a single day. Having learnt and recovered from the first wave, the government continues to implement protocols that serve to limit the transmission rates of the country. However, if the public’s apathetic attitude towards the second wave and the pandemic at large doesn’t change, we cannot expect the situation to get better. Instead we will see public health start to deteriorate, the total number of deaths increase and our international standing on crisis management worsen.

Recently, the government has implemented hundreds of smart lockdowns, made the use of masks mandatory, endorsed random periodic sampling in public institutions, ramping up airport security and the like. Any violation of said behavioural procedures is subject to financial penalties as well. As such, it is evident that institutionally, the government is doing whatever it can to eliminate potential harms and dangers to the nation. The only aspect that is lacking is implementation and public adherence to the new laws.

After lockdowns were ended, a false illusion in regards to the eradication of COVID-19 was created which ended up enabling the public. Furthermore, the relief that came about from the end of pandemic induced alienation from society is one that has heavily influenced the population’s lax approach towards safety procedures. However, this cannot be condoned. If we are to return to our semblance of what a normal life was like, the ramifications of a second wave that continues to intensify needs to be forced upon the people to inspire compliance. Given that it is a matter of national safety and health, we can no longer rely on individuals to connect the dots and act accordingly. The same fear, which is still very much real, should be reiterated.

Given that the government is working to adopt a sustainable system of health security, it is our job to conform so that we can eliminate any and all risks that a pandemic poses eventually.