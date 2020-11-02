Share:

The former captain of Italian football club Roma, Francesco Totti has been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport said on Monday that Totti, 44, tested positive for COVID-19 and had fever and weakness.

It added that Totti has taken himself in self-isolation at his villa in Rome's Torrino district.

His father Enzo Totti, 76, died of COVID-19 on Oct. 12.

Francesco Totti spent his whole 24-year career at Roma.

Playing in the forward and attacking midfield positions, Totti scored 307 goals and produced 183 assists in 785 club appearances.

Totti-led Roma won the Italian top-tier Serie A league title in the 2000-01 season.

Separately he helped the Italian national team win the 2006 FIFA World Cup.