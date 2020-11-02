Share:

ISLAMABAD - With more women struggling with the increasing demands of working during times of COVID-19, LADIESFUND held a special energy mastery and cutting-edge sound healing workshop at The Buraq Center. LADIESFUND President shared tips and training on introductory theories of intention, protection from energy vampires, time management and energy balance for mind-body-soul alignment for purposes of manifestation mastery. Then, MehlaSarki conducted a Tibetan Sound Bath Meditation Healing, transforming The Buraq Center into a symphony of soothing, relaxing and healing. Using techniques learned in Thailand, Mehla changed the energy and ambiance of the center and the workshop participants, in a matter of minutes.The ability to control your energy level and emotional states is essential for self-mastery. One’s energy begins with one’s vibration, which is affected by one’s thoughts, feelings, words, and actions. Understanding how energy is gained and depleted enables one to be able to generate more energy as well as to time when to harass and release one’s energy. Sound healing is a practice that uses vibrations (vocal or instrumental-like gongs, Tibetan singing bowls and tuning forks) to help restore balance to the body.