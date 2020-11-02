Share:

KARACHI - A self-defence and firearms safety course was conducted at SSU Headquarters wherein 30 students of PAF (KIET) University participated.

The purpose of the course was to make students aware of various precautions in case of any emergency or terrorist attack. During the training, students were briefed about martial arts, firing and the use of different types of weapons, according to a SSU spokesperson on Sunday.

Later, the students also made shooting practice practically. The students also visited various departments of SSU headquarters and appreciated the professional standard maintained and efforts to further enhance the capabilities of SSU Commandos.

The participants of the course expressing their views said that it was the need of the hour for students to start self-defence training.

On this occasion, the DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said that interest of students in self-defence exercises was worth appreciating and the students would have the full support of the Security Division and SSU in this regard.