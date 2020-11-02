Share:

HYDERABAD - Amid unyielding implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the campus and dormitories, the campus mode classes of 2nd year and 3rd year students of bachelor and masters degree programmes of all disciplines at Sindh University (SU) are going to commence from today after an 8-month closure of varsity due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the country.

The students studying in second and third year in all 57 disciplines have been advised to attend their classes by wearing face masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing in their classrooms.

According to the registrar, the classes of 2nd and 3rd year students of all the disciplines will continue from November 2 to November 17 and then they could go back to their houses for 15 days.

“Again, students of first and final years of all the disciplines will be able to throng to the campus to attend their physical classes from November 18”, the Registrar said adding that the classes in phased manner would continue till January 30, 2021 in an attempt to compensate the academic loss of the students occurred due to COVID-19.

He said that the classes would take place six days in a week and the duration of classes per day would also be extended so as to complete the course. The examinations of the 2nd semester of all the batches will be held in the month of February 2021 and the news session will start from March 2021, he informed and added that the summer vacation 2021 would be reduced to one month instead of two months which would help hold the examinations of 1st semester students in time and bring the university back to academic calendar.

He urged the students to sanitise their hands again and again and maintain social distancing in and outside the classrooms in order to stay safe from contracting COVID-19. On the other hand, the transport incharge informed that the university point buses would be plied on all the main routes of Hyderabad and Kotri at about 7:30 am for transporting the students to the campus. He said that the students were bound to prove their identity by showing their university cards if they were asked to do so by the staffers of point buses.