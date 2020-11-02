Share:

KARACHI - The traders of tires staged a protest demonstration at the University Road near Old Sabzi Mandi over the alleged raid of Customs on Sunday. The protesting traders blocked both the tracks of the University Roads. A massive traffic jam was reported in the area. The traders of tires alleged that two of the shopkeepers were injured in an alleged raid of the Customs. Meanwhile, the sources within Customs said that the raid was conducted over the information on the presence of the smuggled tires in the market. The raid was conducted after fulfillment of all the legal requirements, the sources said. On the other hand, the local police of the area stated that they were not informed about the raid by the Customs authorities. We are investigating the matter and a case would be registered on the complaint of the traders, the police authorities said. According to the traders, a shopkeeper got injured in the alleged firing of Customs officials, and two others were injured after being hit by rifle butts. The traders have also alleged that the raiding team also took away their tires and cash.